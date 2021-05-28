Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal insulted national flag during Covid video meets, claims Union Minister Prahlad Patel

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of insulting the national flag and violating the Flag Code of India during his televised press briefings.

In his letter to Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in Hindi on Thursday, Patel said the green stripes in the flags displayed behind Kejriwal during his recent video conferences were distorted and enlarged, while the white central stripes reduced.

In his letter addressed to Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Prahlad Singh Patel said, "Whenever Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a televised briefing, my attention is often drawn to the national flag behind his chair... it is in violation of the Constitution. The national flag has been used for the purpose of decoration."

"The middle white portion appears to be reduced and seems like it has been added to green part, which is not in accordance with the rules given in 1.3 of Part 1 of the Indian Flag Code specified by the ministry of home affairs, Government of India. The manner in which the flag has been installed, it appears that instead of giving due respect to the national flag, it appears to be used for decoration,” he also said.

This letter comes on the same day when Kejriwal made a televised appeal to the central government and sought the procurement of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible to inoculate children.

"We shud procure this vaccine asap for our children," Kejriwal tweeted, citing a news story on fast-track approval sought by the company.

Kejriwal has been critical with the centre over its management of the Covid pandemic.

