Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM for the third time today

Amid heavy security protocols and extensive traffic arrangements, Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the Delhi Chief Minister for the third time. The Ramlila Maidan has been staged with 'Dhanyawad Dilli' posters ahead of the mega event that will witness Kejriwal being sworn in as the Delhi CM for the third time running. This comes as AAP, which was already tipped to win in the national capital, beat all odds to secure 63 out of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi in the recently concluded Delhi Elections 2020.

Kejriwal has invited several of the top leaders in his swearing-in ceremony including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. AAP has confirmed that no other political leader of another state will be invited in what will be a 'Delhi specific' event.

On the eve of his swearing-in as chief minister of Delhi, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal held a dinner meeting of his ministers-designate to discuss the roadmap for development of the national capital, especially the initiatives that need to be prioritised in the coming three months.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia told reporters after the meeting that Kejriwal has asked all cabinet ministers, who will take oath on Sunday along with him, to work dedicatedly towards fulfilling the promises listed in the "guarantee card".

"We have been asked to start working towards fulfilling our promises in the guarantee card as soon as we are sworn in," he said.

The card, "10 guarantees of Kejriwal", was released by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener ahead of the Delhi assembly polls.

Kejriwal in the card gave certain guarantees to the people of Delhi, including plans to plant two crore saplings, clean the Yamuna river and reduce pollution in Delhi, over the next five years.

Kejriwal also tweeted about the dinner meeting.

"Hosted my Delhi Cabinet designate colleagues for dinner at my residence. Congratulated them on their victory in the election and wished them success for their terms as ministers in the Delhi government," Kejriwal said in his tweet.

According to AAP functionaries, Kejriwal also discussed the roadmap for making Delhi a global city.

The Cabinet ministers designate deliberated upon the roadmap for Delhi's development, especially the initiatives that need to be prioritised in the coming three months.

Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister for the third successive time on Sunday, along with six others as ministers.

All the six ministers in the previous government -- Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam -- have been retained.