Breaking: Kejriwal, after being arrested by CBI, complains of uneasiness in court due to low sugar level

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, after being arrested by CBI on Wednesday, complained of uneasiness in court due to low sugar level. A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed the CBI to formally arrest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged excise scam. The CBI arrested Kejriwal after Special Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order.

The application was moved by the central probe agency after the AAP leader was produced before the court from Tihar central jail. Kejriwal is in prison in connection with the excise scam money laundering case probed by the ED.

On June 20, Special Judge Niyay Bindu, who sat as the vacation judge, granted bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case, saying the ED failed to furnish direct evidence linking him to the proceeds of crime in the money laundering case.

On June 21, the high court had put in abeyance the operation of the bail order till the pronouncement on the issue of stay. It had also issued a notice to Kejriwal seeking his response to the ED's plea challenging the trial court's decision and listed it for hearing on July 10 before the roster bench.