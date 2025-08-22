Artificial lake formed after debris blocks Yamuna flow in Uttarkashi; villagers evacuated | Video A team comprising the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Barkot, along with personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, fire services and officials from the irrigation and revenue departments, has been deployed at the site.

Uttarkashi:

Landslides and cloudbursts triggered by incessant rains have wreaked havoc across Uttarakhand. In Uttarkashi’s Syanachatti, the flow of the Yamuna River was disrupted due to debris carried by several streams. This has resulted in the formation of a temporary lake in the region. Several homes, schools and markets have been submerged due to this.

If this lake breaks, the entire village might get swept away.

Houses, hotels evacuated

Authorities reported that nearby homes and hotels were evacuated, with around 150 individuals relocated to a safer location.

A team comprising the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Barkot, along with personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, fire services and officials from the irrigation and revenue departments, has been deployed at the site.

Uttarakhand weather

Heavy rainfall is expected today in the hilly regions of Uttarakhand. An orange alert has been issued for some areas in Bageshwar and Champawat districts by the Indian Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is also likely in Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Pauri, Tehri, Almora, Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Udham Singh Nagar districts. These areas have been put under a yellow alert.

Other districts are also likely to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms.

Authorities issue advisory

Due to heavy rainfall in Uttarkashi, the Gangotri Highway and Yamunotri Highway have been closed. According to reports, efforts to clear the debris from the roads are underway at a rapid pace.

The Meteorological Department and the administration have advised people to check the weather update before setting out on a journey. The advisory also urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and movement on hilly roads for now. Local residents have also been urged not to go near rivers and streams, and to immediately inform the administration in case of any emergency.