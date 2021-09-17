Follow us on Image Source : PTI Article 370, 35A will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir in future: Mehbooba Mufti

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said a time will come when Article 370 and 35A will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir and the government will be compelled to say that it had done wrong.

Addressing a public meeting here, Mufti said, "We all need to unite because they want to divide us. There is so much corruption in Jammu and Kashmir government now. Peace cannot be achieved through force. The environment in Jammu and Kashmir after August 5, 2019, has become suffocating."

"We should not be disheartened. I believe that a time will come when not only Article 370 and Article 35A will be reinstated but the Government will be compelled to say that they did wrong and they will ask that what more do we want for Jammu and Kashmir," the PDP chief added.

In August 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

