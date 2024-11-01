Friday, November 01, 2024
     
  4. AP Dhillon house firing case: One arrested, another on the run in singer's Canada residence shooting

Canadian police have arrested 25-year-old Abjeet Kingra in connection with the shooting outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s residence in British Columbia. He faces charges of firearm discharge and arson after shots were fired and vehicles were set ablaze.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: November 01, 2024 8:53 IST
AP Dhillon house firing case
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/APDHILLON AP Dhillon house firing case.

Canadian police have arrested 25-year-old Abjeet Kingra in connection with the shooting at the residence of singer AP Dhillon in British Columbia. On September 10, 30, 2024, shots were fired into Dhillon's home in Colwood, and two parked cars were set on fire. Authorities believe another suspect, 23-year-old Vikram Sharma, has fled to India.

Details of the arrest

Kingra, a native of Winnipeg, faces charges of “Discharge of a Firearm with Intent and Arson”. He was arrested in Ontario and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Ongoing Investigation

A warrant has been issued for Sharma, who is wanted on the same charges. Police suspected he may be in India now. Without a photo of Sharma, his identity was released to the public and anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

Background of the Incident

The shooting has been linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang that allegedly carried out the attack. The threats against AP Dhillon came after the release of his music video “Old Money” featuring Bollywood star Salman Khan, with whom the gang is reportedly at loggerheads, telling Dhillon to “stay within his limits, or he will meet a ‘dog’s death." 

 

