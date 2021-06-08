Image Source : ANI Former IAS officer Anup Chandra Pandey appointed new Election Commissioner

Former IAS officer Anup Chandra Pandey has been appointed as the new Election Commissioner of India. The appointment was made by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Pandey is a retired IAS officer of UP cadre, belonging to the 1984 batch.

"In pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Anup Chandra Pandey, IAS (Retd) (UP:1984) as the Election Commissioner with effect from the date he assumes the office," an official notification read.

There was a vacancy in the poll panel. Sunil Arora demitted office as the chief election commissioner (CEC) on April 12.

While Sushil Chandra is the CEC, Rajiv Kumar is the other election commissioner.

READ MORE: BJP nominates candidates for Delhi civic bodies election

Latest India News