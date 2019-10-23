Image Source : PTI Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind wiped out from Kashmir: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind outfit has been completely wiped out from Kashmir with the killing of three militants, including the terror group's top commander Hamid Lelhari in an encounter in Awantipora on Tuesday.

"Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind has been wiped out," Dilbag Singh said in a press conference in Srinagar.

He said after Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind chief Zakir Musa was killed, command was given to Hamid Lelhari. He had motivated Naveed and Junaid of Pulwama to join him. The outfit had been coordinating with Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen.

"Lelhari was active since 2016. He was involved in attack at Kakapora. He was also involved in the killing of policeman Fayaz Ahmed and civilians. He was also involved in harassing people at Awantipora and Pulwama," Singh said.

All the three Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind militants killed were Kashmiris. The second militant killed was identified Naveed. Junaid, the third killed had his militant brother also killed in an encounter earlier.

"We feel sorry that two of them were from the same family and on the wrong path," Dilbag Singh said.

He said after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, lesser number of local boys have becomes militants as compared to earlier. He said five to six boys are missing during this time, "Maybe they are missing due to some other reasons and not militancy," Dilbag Singh said.

"We want boys who are treading the wrong path to shun violence and return to normal life. Guns won't help," the police chief said.

He said a sizeable number of militants have infiltrated after August 5. Many attempts have been foiled at Keran, Machil and Uri sectors.

About detained youngsters, the DGP said a lot of misinformation is being circulated. He said detentions have been made on solid grounds.

"Four out of five people detained have been released. We are not fond of keeping people detained unnecessarily," Singh said. "After verification and counselling detained boys were set free. They have not created any issues after release.

"Juveniles arrested or detained in some instances where age is doubtful were referred to juvenile justice board".

About reopening of schools and colleges in Kashmir he said exams are in the interest of the students. "We will support where ever necessary. We will create a general security environment. Quitting school is not an option," Dilbagh Singh said. "We appeal to kids to come and sit in exams."

Dilbag Singh said Pakistan has openly said that Pulwama-like attacks will happen, but "we will not allow that. We are vigilant".

He said security has been alerted for the upcoming block development elections on October 24.