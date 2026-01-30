Andhra Pradesh: School bus collision with lorry in Chittoor district injures students | Video Andhra Pradesh: Several students suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious in the collision. They were quickly transported to SR Puram Government Hospital for urgent medical attention, where healthcare teams focused on stabilizing them.

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh):

A harrowing road accident near BC Colony in SR Puram mandal, Chittoor district, left several school students injured when their private school bus collided with a lorry, causing major traffic disruptions on the National Highway.

Collision and lorry overturn

The incident unfolded as the lorry struck the school bus carrying students, resulting in the heavy vehicle overturning on impact. Emergency responders rushed to the chaotic scene to assist the victims amid the wreckage.

Student casualties and medical response

Several students sustained injuries of varying severity in the crash. They were promptly shifted to SR Puram Government Hospital for immediate treatment and care, with medical teams working to stabilise their conditions.

Traffic chaos and police action

The accident triggered severe traffic jams between Chittoor and Puttur on the National Highway. Local police mobilised quickly to clear the debris, restore flow, and investigate the cause, urging motorists to exercise caution.