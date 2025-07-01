Andhra Pradesh Police arrest two terror suspects after 30 years, linked to major Tamil Nadu blast cases Coimbatore police arrested two terror suspects, Abubakar Siddique and Mohammad Ali, after nearly 30 years on the run, in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district.

New Delhi:

In a significant counter-terrorism breakthrough, the Coimbatore police have arrested two long-time fugitive terror suspects from Annamayya district in Andhra Pradesh. The accused, Abubakar Siddique, a resident of Nagoor, and Mohammad Ali from Melapalayam, had been on the run for nearly 30 years and were wanted in connection with multiple bomb blast cases in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Key suspects in major blast cases

According to the police, both suspects have been implicated in several high-profile terror incidents, including:

2011 Madurai Pipe Bomb Case: Planting a pipe bomb on the route of BJP leader L.K. Advani’s Rath Yatra near Thirumangalam.

1995 Chennai Blast: Explosion at the Hindu Munnani office in Chennai.

Parcel Bomb Attack in Nagoor: Targeting the residence of Thangam Muthukrishnan.

Police Targeted in Chennai and Coimbatore: Blasts at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office and Coimbatore Police Quarters.

2013 Bengaluru BJP Office Blast: Involvement in the blast outside the BJP headquarters in Bengaluru.

These attacks, spread over decades, have remained unresolved in parts due to the fugitives evading arrest.

Arrest operation based on intelligence tip-off

A secret intelligence tip-off helped Coimbatore police trace the movement of the suspects to Bengaluru, from where they tracked them to Annamayya district in Andhra Pradesh. A coordinated operation led to their successful arrest.

Following the arrest, both were immediately handed over to Chennai’s Q-Branch (Anti-Terrorism Squad) for further investigation. Sources confirm that intensive interrogation is underway, with hopes of extracting crucial details related to past and potential future terror plots.

Major boost to anti-terror investigations

Officials have hailed the arrest as a major success in Tamil Nadu’s prolonged efforts to resolve key terror cases. “This marks a turning point in several pending investigations,” a senior police official said, adding that it may uncover deeper terror networks active in South India.

The arrest reinforces the commitment of the Coimbatore police and Q-Branch to track down long-absconding suspects and ensure justice for victims of past terror incidents.