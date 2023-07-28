Andhra Pradesh man held for impersonating Navy officer to dupe unemployed youths in lieu of jobs

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The accused had duped 30 unemployed youths so far

Andhra Pradesh Police arrested a man for posing as a Navy officer to dupe unemployed youth for money in lieu of providing jobs to them in Visakhapatnam. According to a senior police officer, the accused has been identified as Surya Chalapathirao alis Shashikanth.

Speaking to the media, DCP Anand Reddy said that the accused had duped 30 unemployed youths so far. He said a car, naval duty dress, mobile phone, laptop, fake ID card and original certificates were also recovered from him.

How the conman was arrested?

"Chalapathi Rao was trapping the unemployed by pretending to be a naval commander. On Wednesday, Naval officials conducted Agnipath Remedial verification for 'Agnipath' candidates at the Naval canteen in Malappuram police station limits. He came there and tried to trap unemployed youth for money in the name of giving jobs," claimed DCP Reddy.

Further, the DCP added that Naval officers got doubt and enquired about him. They immediately informed the local police and he was arrested. The DCP said that earlier four more cases were registered against Chalapathirao in Visakhapatnam along with Vijayawada.

