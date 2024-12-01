Andhra Pradesh govt dissolves Waqf Board, cancels controversial GO-47

Follow us on Image Source : FILE N. Chandrababu Naidu

In a significant move, the government of Andhra Pradesh, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has dissolved the state’s Wakf Board and withdrawn the controversial Government Order (GO) 47 issued during the previous administration. This decision was made in line with the directives of the state High Court, which had raised concerns about the appointment process for the Waqf Board.

Minister Farooq’s statement on decision

Speaking on the matter, the state’s Minister for Law and Minority Welfare, Mohammed Farooq, clarified that the current coalition government had decided to annul GO-47, which had been issued during the previous government’s tenure. The new GO, numbered 75, has now been issued by the Minority Welfare Department.

Minister Farooq explained that the controversial appointments made under GO-47 had led to legal challenges, with several individuals approaching the state High Court. The court, in its interim order on November 1, 2023, had put a halt to the selection process for the Chairman of the Wakf Board, creating a legal vacuum and administrative uncertainty regarding the board's operations.

Controversial Appointment of Waqf Board members

GO-47, issued on October 21, 2023, by the previous government, had led to the appointment of several individuals to the Waqf Board, including prominent figures such as Ruhullah (MLC), Hafiz Khan (MLA), Sheikh Khaza, Kadir Basha, Meera Hussain, Shafi Ahmed Qadri, Shireen Begum (IPS), Barakat Ali, Jay Nazir Basha, Patan Shafi Ahmed, and Hasina Begum. However, these appointments were challenged on the grounds of procedural irregularities, prompting the High Court's intervention.

New GO-75 to resolve issues

In response to the court’s order and to address the administrative gaps caused by the earlier legal complications, the coalition government has now annulled GO-47 and issued GO-75. The new order is expected to provide a legal framework for the reconstitution of the Waqf Board, with a focus on proper governance and transparency.

Government’s commitment to minority welfare

Minister Farooq assured that the government remains committed to the welfare, protection, and management of Wakf properties. He emphasised that under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the coalition government would ensure the proper handling of Wakf assets and work towards the well-being of the minority community in the state.

“The government will take all necessary steps to protect and manage Wakf properties transparently and effectively. The welfare of minorities is a top priority for the current government,” Farooq stated. He further added that the coalition government is the only one capable of bringing about true welfare for the minorities in the state.