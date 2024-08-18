Andhra CM Naidu meets PM Modi, seeks early release of funds for development projects in Polavaram, Amaravati

Follow us on Image Source : X/PMO Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The CM, who is on a two-day visit to the national capital, sought early release of funds for the Polavaram irrigation project and Amaravati capital city development.

The TDP chief also held meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil.

Union Ministers K Rammohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar accompanied Naidu during these meetings.

An official statement released by the Andhra government said, in his meeting with PM Modi, the CM expressed gratitude for the Rs 15,000-crore allocation for Amaravati's development announced in the Union Budget.

Naidu also demanded Special Assistance for Capital Investment (SACI) and the release of backward region grants for underdeveloped districts in Rayalaseema, Prakasam and North Coastal regions.

With Shah, the Andhra CM discussed pending issues under the State Reorganisation Act.

In his meeting with Sitharaman, Naidu deliberated on structuring multilateral financial assistance for Amaravati.

On Friday, Naidu met the Jal Shakti Minister to discuss the construction of the Polavaram project's diaphragm wall.

Following a central government-appointed expert panel report, the Andhra CM called for improved Centre-State coordination for the timely and safe completion of the diaphragm wall and other project components.

The statement added that Naidu requested Central Water Commission (CWC) officers to fast-track approval for construction methodologies of the diaphragm wall, ECRF Dam, and associated works.

The chief minister's Delhi visit comes amid Andhra Pradesh's rising public debt, which has increased from 31.02 per cent of GSDP in 2019-20 to 33.

32 per cent in 2023-24, official data shows.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Bangladesh: Newly-appointed home ministry adviser replaced amid student leaders' resentment