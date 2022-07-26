Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BETTERINDIA Anand Mahindra hails once sole distributor of Rasna as his 'Start-up Hero!'

His name is Paramjeet Singh, he had a big godown in Lajpat Nagar before 1984.

He lost his entire godown, 8 autos and even the dealership in the 1984 riots that followed.

Anand Mahindra news: Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Monday hailed the once sole distributor of Rasna as his "Start-Up Hero!". He introduced his followers to Paramjeet Singh, who was the sole distributor of Rasna, up until the 1984 riots.

“Then the 1984 riots happened. He lost everything. So he restarted life by driving a taxi. 6 years later, he had a terrible accident. He got back on his feet and now drives an auto. Hats off to you, Mr Paramjeet Singh,” a tweet shared by Better India said.

Sharing the July 2 post by Better India, Mahindra wrote, “He is my “Start-up” hero. What he has done takes much more spirit and courage than just starting up a business—he has restarted and reinvented his life…not just once, but twice…”

According to the report shared by Mahindra, Paramjeet Singh grew up in a middle-class family in Lodhi Colony, Delhi. At one point, he was the sole distributor of the brand Rasna. He had a big godown in Lajpat Nagar, with 7-8 autos delivering Rasna all over Delhi. He was known in every market.

He lost his entire godown, 8 autos and even the dealership in the 1984 riots that followed. He tried to restart his life, by driving a taxi. But some six or seven years later, he met with a terrible accident on his way back from Mussoorie. He woke up in a Dehradun hospital with knees, rib cage and one hand crushed.

He now drives an auto, never refuses a passenger, and has been cheated by customers, but still smiles and talks politely, the report read.

