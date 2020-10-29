Direct flights between Amritsar, Nanded to restart from November 10: Hardeep Puri

Image Source : PTI Direct flights between Amritsar, Nanded to restart from November 10

The Civil Aviation Minister on Thursday announced that the direct flights between Amritsar and Nanded will restart from November 10. While addressing a press conference in Delhi, the union minister also said that these flights will ply thrice a week.

Puri said that by Diwali or the end of the year, the domestic flight operations will reach pre-COVID levels. 'It is my expectation that by the time we reach Diwali, and between Diwali & the end of the year, we should be looking at figures (of operations under domestic civil aviation) which resemble pre-COVID levels, " he said.

On the Air India bidding row, the minister said that the bidding for the airline would be done on the basis of its enterprise value instead of equity value.

"It has been decided to change bidding parameters and invite bid at enterprise value," Puri said at the press conference.

The enterprise value of a company includes the equity value, debt as well as cash with the company. Equity value measures the value of a company's shares.

