Amit Shah's first West Bengal visit since BJP's drubbing in state polls, to address rally in Siliguri

Top BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in West Bengal on Thursday, his first since last year's assembly polls. The three-day tour initially planned has been cut short and Shah will leave for Delhi on Friday evening.

In the state for two days, Shah is scheduled to hold organisational meetings, address a public rally, besides visiting forward areas along the India-Bangladesh border. Shah will also inaugurate BSF's floating border outposts at Hingalganj and lay the foundation stone of ‘Maitri’ museum at Haridaspur. According to reports, he will address a public meeting in Siliguri.

On Friday, he will visit the India-Bangladesh border area of Teen Bigha, where he is scheduled to interact with BSF personnel.

The Union Minister, after attending a programme at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata later on Friday, will hold a meeting with office-bearers at state BJP headquarters. According to reports, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not been invited for the event at Victoria Memorial Hall.

BJP looks to bounce back

His visit to West Bengal comes at a time when the BJP looks to tone up its organisational machinery in the state, which has been plagued by internal squabbles and defections since the 2021 assembly poll results.

The state BJP unit has carefully crafted its political engagements, with multiple programmes slotted for North Bengal, where it made deep inroads both in the 2019 Lok Sabha and the 2021 assembly polls, party sources said.

"In Siliguri, Amit Shah Ji will garland the statues of legendary Gorkha mountaineer Tenzing Norgay and Rajbanshi leader from Cooch Behar Thakur Panchanan Barma. He will address a public meeting. Later in the evening, he will leave for Darjeeling," a senior state BJP leader said.

"He will arrive in Kolkata the next day, hold meetings with the state leadership, and look into various issues the state unit is facing," the BJP leader added.

In Kolkata, the top leader is set to attend an event to celebrate the inscription of 'Durga Puja' on the Unesco list of intangible cultural heritage.

This will be Shah's first visit to the state post-2021 assembly polls, where despite its high-pitch poll campaign, the BJP managed to bag only 77 of 294 seats. The TMC, led by feisty Mamata Banerjee, stormed to power for the third consecutive time, riding on the "Bengali Pride" poll plank, and bagging 213 seats.

Since the declaration of poll results in 2021, the state unit had been fighting hard to keep its flock together as former union minister Babul Supriyo, five legislators, including its national vice president Mukul Roy, and several leaders switched over to the TMC in a span of one year.

