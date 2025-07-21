Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of temple at Goddess Sita's birthplace in Sitamarhi on August 8 Earlier, the state Cabinet had approved the appointment of M/s Design Associates Inc, a Noida-based private firm, as the design consultant for the temple development project. Notably, the same firm is also serving as the consultant for the master planning and architectural design of the Ram temple.

Sitamarhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to lay the foundation stone of the Goddess Sita temple at the sacred Punoura Dham in Sitamarhi district on August 8. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, announced this during a press conference at the site.

The grand ceremony on August 8 will also witness the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the chief guest. The announcement has sparked excitement among devotees.

Calling the project a symbol of India’s cultural consciousness, people's devotion and the legacy of the Ramayana era, Rai emphasised that the temple will be far more than just a structure.

"A grand temple will be constructed at the birthplace of Mother Sita. Under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the spiritual, historical, and cultural heritage of the country has been greatly honored. On August 8, 2025, Honorable Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji will perform the groundbreaking and foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of a grand temple at Mother Sita’s birthplace, Punaura Dham, Sitamarhi, with full rituals, in which the chief guest will be Honorable Chief Minister Shri @NitishKumar ji," Rai said in a post on X.

The temple at Punoura Dham is expected to become a major spiritual and cultural landmark.

Nitish cabinet sanctions Rs 882 cr for Goddess Sita temple

The Nitish cabinet on July 1 approved Rs 882 crore for the construction of the Goddess Sita temple in Sitamarhi.

"I am extremely delighted to inform that the state Cabinet on Tuesday approved a comprehensive plan, worth Rs 882.87 Crore, for the overall development of Punaura Dham, the birthplace of goddess Sita (Janaki), in Sitamarhi district. The plan includes the construction of a grand temple and other structures," Nitish Kumar posted on X after the Cabinet meeting.

Noida-based company roped in for architectural design

Earlier, the state Cabinet had approved the appointment of M/s Design Associates Inc, a Noida-based private firm, as the design consultant for the temple development project. Notably, the same firm is also serving as the consultant for the master planning and architectural design of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.