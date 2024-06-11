Tuesday, June 11, 2024
     
  Amit Shah takes charge as Union Home Minister. What will be his immediate priorities?

Amit Shah takes charge as Union Home Minister. What will be his immediate priorities?

Aimed at reshaping the landscape of the country's criminal justice system, Shah brought the three laws last year aimed at modernising and replacing outdated British-era legislation.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: June 11, 2024 13:46 IST
Union Minister Amit Shah
Image Source : PTI Union Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah on Tuesday took charge as the Union Home Minister for the second consecutive term under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  Shah, who has been holding the portfolio since 2019, has returned to the Modi 3.0 government in the same capacity. In the fresh tenure as home minister, the immediate priority of Shah will be the implementation of the three newly enacted criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023.

As the Home Minister in Modi government in 2019, Shah had played a pivotal role in shaping key policies, including the abrogation of Article 370 and the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). 

And in this term, the Home Minister is eyeing to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, marking a significant shift towards a more efficient and effective legal framework.

Shah has also been instrumental in quelling Maoist violence and restoring peace in the northeastern states through strategic peace accords. Recognised for his political acumen and strategic prowess, Shah has played a pivotal role in the phenomenal growth of the saffron party and is known as the second most influential figure in the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a person dedicated to the saffron ideology.

