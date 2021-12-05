Follow us on Image Source : ANI Committed to provide world-class technologies to BSF: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured the Border Security Forces, that the Central government is working to provide world-class technologies to them. Shah during an address on 57th BSF Raising Day in Jaisalmer, said that "BSF is the first line of defence. For our government, border security means national security. We are committed to provide world-class technologies to BSF for border security".

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Rajasthan, presented medals to the BSF personnel in Jaisalmer. The Raising Day event of the BSF is being celebrated at Jaisalmer for the first time.

Earlier on Saturday, the Union Home Minister distributed health cards to BSF personnel during his visit at Rohitash Border here along the India-Pakistan International boundary. These health cards were distributed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

He will proceed to Jaipur later in the day to address the BJP state working committee meeting.

The Union Home Minister will also address the public representatives conference which will involve panchayat Samiti members, Zilla Parishad members, district heads, deputy chiefs, pradhans, and deputy pradhans, MPs, MLAs.

