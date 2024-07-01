Amit Shah addresses media on new criminal laws: 'Instead of 'dand', it's now 'nyay'' | Top quotes

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/@AMITSHAH Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a press conference,

New criminal laws: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the new criminal laws are victim and justice-oriented. Addressing a press conference, he said that extended his congratulations to the nation, highlighting that approximately 77 years after gaining independence, the criminal justice system is now fully 'Swadeshi,' operating on Indian values. He emphasised that after 75 years, the colonial laws have been replaced with new laws enacted by the Indian Parliament, which came into effect on Monday, July 1.

"Instead of 'dand', it is now 'nyay'. Instead of delay, there will be speedy trial and speedy justice. Earlier, only the rights of the Police were protected but now, rights of vicitms and complainants will be protected too," Shah added.

New laws came into effect from midnight

Shah mentioned that three new laws, reflecting a fresh perspective, have come into effect from midnight. "Now, instead of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), there will be Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Instead of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), there will be Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Instead of the Indian Evidence Act, there will be Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)," he added.

Top points from Amit Shah's presser:

Earlier, only the rights of the police were safeguarded, but now, the rights of victims and complainants will also be protected.

The priority has been given to sections and chapters in line with the spirit of the Indian Constitution. The first priority has been given to the chapters on crimes against women and children. An entire chapter with 35 sections and 13 provisions has been added.

Now, gang rape will attract 20-year imprisonment or life imprisonment, rape of a minor will attract the death penalty, and a separate crime has been defined for sexual exploitation by hiding one's identity or making false promises.

A provision has been made to record a statement of the victim at her home in the presence of women officers and her own family.

The facility of online FIR has been provided too, we believe that a lot of women can be saved from embarrassment this way, Shah said.

Shah stated that mob lynching has been defined for the first time, with perpetrators facing 7 years to life imprisonment.

The new laws are designed with future technological advancements in mind, considering the next fifty years. Shah also mentioned that 99.9 per cent of police stations are now computerised.

Parliament passed new criminal bills last year

It is pertinent to mention here that the three new criminal laws were passed by the Indian Parliament on December 21, 2023, which received Presidential assent on December 25, 2023, and were published in the official gazette on the same day. The Ministry of Home Affairs notified in February that the three laws shall come into force on July 1, 2024. As the new criminal laws are set to be implemented from July 1, all 17,500 police stations across the country will hold special events to inform women, youth, students, senior citizens, and eminent personalities about the key features of these laws.