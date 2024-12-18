Congress distorted my words, it is anti-Ambedkar and against reservation: Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses media.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday addressed a press conference and said since yesterday, the Congress has been presenting the facts in a distorted way and he condemned it. He said the Congress is anti-BR Ambedkar and is against reservation and the Constitution. “The Congress also insulted Veer Savarkar. By imposing Emergency, they violated all Constitutional values," he said.

Amit Shah said, "...My statement was presented in a distorted manner. Earlier they made PM Narendra Modi's edited statements public. When the elections were going on, my statement was edited using AI. And today they are presenting my statement in a distorted manner. I also want to request the media to put my full statement in front of the public. I belong to a party which can never insult Ambedkar ji. First Jan Sangh and then Bharatiya Janata Party have always tried to follow the principles of Ambedkar ji. Whenever the Bharatiya Janata Party was in power, we have propagated the principles of Ambedkar ji. The Bharatiya Janata Party has worked to strengthen reservation...I also want to say this to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge that you should not have supported this nefarious effort of Congress. I am very sad that you have also joined this under the pressure of Rahul Gandhi."

Amit Shah said the Congress tried its best not to give Bharat Ratna to BR Ambedkar. He also stated that the Congress ensured BR Ambedkar's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Our demand is that Amit Shah should apologize and if PM Modi has faith in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar then he should be sacked by midnight. He has no right to remain in the cabinet, he should be sacked only then people will remain silent, otherwise, people will protest. People are ready to sacrifice their lives for Dr BR Ambedkar..."

During the press conference, Amit Shah said the BJP speakers established in Parliament that Congress is anti-Ambedkar, anti-reservation, anti-Constitution.

"A discussion was held over the 75th anniversary of adoption of Constitution in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. During this, we also held discussions over the country's achievements in the last 75 years. It is obvious that parties and people will have a different point of view over different issues. But discussion should always be held based on facts. The way Congress is misleading over facts is highly condemnable."

The Congress President condemned Shah's statement saying that the BJP-led NDA government don't believe in the Constitution.