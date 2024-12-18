Ambedkar row: Trinamool's Derek O'Brien moves privilege notice in Parliament against Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Opposition leaders hold portraits of Dr BR Ambedkar during a protest amid the Winter session of Parliament.

Trinamool Congress' (TMC's) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien has filed a notice of a question of privilege under Rule 187 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, alleging a breach of privilege against Home Minister Amit Shah. The notice pertains to remarks made by Shah during a parliamentary session on December 17, which O'Brien claims undermine the legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar and the dignity of Parliament.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Shah remarked, "Ye fashion hogaya hai, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar… Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete toh saat janmo tak swarg mil jata. (These days, it has become a fashion... Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God’s name this often, they would have secured a place in heaven for seven births)." The comment has sparked criticism from opposition members.

Congress demands Amit Shah's resignation

Earlier in the day, the Congress also demanded the resignation of Shah for his remarks in the Rajya Sabha which it claimed were an insult to BR Ambedkar.

The opposition party also demanded that Shah should apologise publicly and in Parliament for the remarks. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said Shah's remarks were quite insulting towards Baba Saheb Ambedkar and showed the true mindset of the BJP and the RSS which is guided by the Manusmriti.

Condemning Amit Shah’s remarks, Kharge said it shows that the Home Minister himself doesn’t want to give respect to Dr Ambedkar’s Constitution. The Congress president warned that such disrespectful remarks may spread anger across the country, as nobody will tolerate insults to Baba Saheb Ambedkar and the constitution of the country.

Amit Shah's attack on Congress in Parliament

On Tuesday, The Union Home Minister attacked the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, saying the party treated the Constitution as the "private fiefdom" of one family and "played fraud" with Parliament. Concluding a two-day debate on the "Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India", Shah ripped into the Congress for its appeasement politics and claimed that the party wanted to breach the 50 per cent quota limit to provide reservation to Muslims.

