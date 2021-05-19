Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Amazon donates $5 million of medical equipment to help India fight COVID.

In a bid to help India, in its fight against the second and more lethal wave of coronavirus, Amazon has sent critical medical equipment worth over $5 million to support hospitals and other Covid care facilities across India, the e-commerce giant said on Wednesday.

The critical life-saving equipment includes 82 anaesthesia ventilators, 1,238 BiPAP machines and 60 ventilators. The medical equipment will be distributed to Amazon's on-the-ground community partners such as the American India Foundation, ACT Grants and Swasth, who will distribute to verified hospitals and non-profit organisations across the country to ensure it reaches communities where it is needed the most.

In addition, Amazon is also donating transportation services to the American non-profit organisation India Association of Western Washington and working to support the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation and other US non-profit organisations to help get medical supplies to India.

The e-commerce giant is also part of the US Chamber of Commerce's Global Task Force to help India combat Covid-19.

Early, this month, Amazon India announced that it is working with global sellers on its marketplace to help them bring in about 9,000 oxygen concentrators for customers in the country. In April, the company announced that they are importing and donating 100 ventilator units.

