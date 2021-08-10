Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today. The meeting assumes significance as a much-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle is awaited in the state ahead of the next year's Assembly polls.

Today's meeting has also triggered talks that Amarinder's feud with Navjot Singh Sidhu, the new chief of the party's Punjab unit, hasn't ended. Despite the structural changes in the party, the rivalry between Amarinder and Sidhu has refused to die down.

On Monday, Sidhu took to Twitter to question the Amarinder Singh government on the Special Task Force (STF) report on drugs. He tweeted that the STF headed by ADGP Harpreet Sidhu in February 2018 filed a “status report” in Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“What investigation had Punjab Police done? What action had the Punjab government taken? Must be brought into the public domain. Since the submission of reports, what further action did the state take in 2.5 years? The government must make itself accountable to the public with complete transparency !!” Sidhu said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh is also likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his Delhi visit and discuss the prevailing security situation along the Indo-Pak border. Recently, security officials recovered a tiffin bomb and hand grenades from a village in Amritsar.

