  4. Allahabad High Court wants more women lawyers to represent survivors in POCSO cases

Allahabad High Court wants more women lawyers to represent survivors in POCSO cases

The Allahabad High Court took note of the fact that only a few women lawyers were appearing for rape survivors.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Prayagraj Published on: August 28, 2022 8:13 IST
allahabad high court, Allahabad High Court wants more women lawyers, women advocates, women lawyers
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Allahabad High Court wants more women lawyers to represent survivors in POCSO cases.

Highlights

  • Allahabad HC asked legal services committee of the High Court to appoint female counsels
  • It's to represent survivors in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act cases
  • The court took note of the fact that only a few women lawyers were appearing for rape survivors

The Allahabad High Court has asked the legal services committee of the High Court to appoint female counsels to represent survivors in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases, especially for minor girls.

The court took note of the fact that only a few women lawyers were appearing for rape survivors.

Justice Ajay Bhanot observed that though the legal services committee has empanelled counsel to represent such survivors, very few female counsels were appearing for them.

"In such circumstances, the committee is requested to appoint lady counsel to represent the victims, especially when they are minor girls," he added.

The court made these observations while hearing a bail plea of a man booked for allegedly raping a speech-impaired minor Dalit girl.

The accused applicant was booked under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and under the provisions of the POCSO Act as well as the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The accused applicant had been in jail since June 8, 2021.

The court said the survivor was a speech-impaired girl and considering her disability, there was no delay in lodging the FIR.

While rejecting the bail application, the court observed, "The offence is grave. The likelihood of the applicant having committed the offence is borne out from the records. No case for bail is made out.

(With IANS inputs) 

ALSO READ: Allahabad High Court questions delay in registering crime cases against women

ALSO READ: All 'police cadres' are one: Allahabad High Court

