Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh dies of Covid-19 at Gurugram hospital

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh dies of Covid-19

Ajit Singh Death News: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and former Union minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh passed away on Thursday after losing battle to Covid-19. He was 82.

Singh was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram after been diagnosed with infection. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 20.

Singh, son of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, was a seven-time MP from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. He founded the Rashtriya Lok Dal in 1996. The party has strong presence on the western Uttar Pradesh.

Singh had served as the Union Minister of Civil Aviation in the Congress-led UPA II government. He was Union Minister of Agriculture from 2001 to 2003 in the NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He held the Food Processing Industries and Commerce and Industry portfolios in PV Narasimha Rao and VP Singh's governments, respectively.

Ajit Singh was first elected to Rajya Sabha in 1986. He was elected to Lok Sabha from Baghpat in 1989, 1991, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2004 and 2009.

Ajit Singh obtained B.Tech (Computer Science) from IIT, Kharagpur and MS from Illinois Institute of Technology. A computer scientist by profession, Singh was one of the first Indians to work with IBM in the 1960s.

