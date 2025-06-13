Air India plane crash: 5 MBBS students, 1 doctor, woman killed, 60 injured after flight crashed into hostel The development of those affected in the medical college complex was announced by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA). The search operation at the crash site is still underway.

New Delhi:

At least five MBBS students, one PG resident doctor and the wife of a super-specialist doctor of the BJ Medical college were killed and 60 medical students injured in Ahmedabad as the London-bound Air India plane crashed into the college complex on Thursday. The deadly crash also claimed the lives of 241 passengers onboard the flight with one sole survivor, Air India confirmed.

The development of those affected in the medical college complex was announced by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA). The search operation at the crash site is still underway and many are feared buried in the debris, FAIMA national vice president Dr Divyansh Singh said. "Bodies that have been found were totally charred," he added.

"As of now, at least five medical students, one PG resident doctor and the wife of a super-specialist doctor from the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad have been killed and over 60 medical students have been injured," Singh said.

Air India confirms 241 deaths

Air India has confirmed that its flight AI-171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025, was involved in a tragic accident. The aircraft, a 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 PM. On board were 230 passengers and 12 crew members, totaling 242 people.

The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian national.

Air India's statement

Air India reported that out of the 242 individuals aboard, 241 fatalities have been confirmed. The sole survivor is a British national of Indian origin, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital," the airline said in a statement.

Air India extended its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, adding, “Our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones.”

Dedicated passenger hotline number set up

A team of caregivers from Air India has been dispatched to Ahmedabad to provide additional support. The airline has assured full cooperation with the authorities investigating the incident.

Air India has also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Those calling from outside India can call on +91 8062779200, the airline said.