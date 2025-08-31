Air India Indore-bound flight returns to Delhi after 'fire indication' in engine; all passengers safe The aircraft has been grounded for inspection and passengers are being accommodated on an alternative aircraft, which will operate the flight to Indore.

New Delhi:

An Air India flight from Delhi to Indore returned shortly after takeoff as the cockpit crew received a fire warning for the right engine. Following standard safety procedures, the crew shut down the affected engine and safely landed the aircraft back in Delhi, according to a statement from an airline spokesperson, cited by ANI.

The aircraft has been grounded for inspection and passengers are being accommodated on an alternative aircraft, which will operate the flight to Indore.

"Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on August 31, air-returned to Delhi shortly after take off, as the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the right engine," Air India said while divulging the details of the incident.

The airline said that air safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also been informed about the incident.

Mumbai-Jodhpur flight aborts takeoff due to 'operational reasons'

Earlier on August 8, a Mumbai-Jodhpur Air India flight aborted takeoff due to ‘operational reasons’. The cockpit crew followed SOPs and refused to take off and brought the aircraft back.

"Flight AI645 operating from Mumbai to Jodhpur on 22 August returned to the bay due to an operational issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back. Alternative arrangements were made to fly the passengers to their destination", the statement said.

DGCA issues warning to Air India

Earlier this month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sent a warning to Air India, highlighting breaches of flight time regulations. The authority asked the airline’s management to strictly follow aviation safety rules and maintain the highest standards of caution.

A show cause notice was also issued to Air India on June 20, under the Enforcement Policy and Procedures Manual (EPPM).