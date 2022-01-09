Follow us on Image Source : AP Under 'One Free Change', Air India travelers can modify flight number, dates till March 31

Air India airlines on Sunday introduced special features for its travelers wherein they can modify the number, dates, or sector of their flight booking until March 31 under 'One Free Change'. The feature has been introduced in view of the current prevailing situation of COVID-19.

In a tweet today, Air India said, "#FlyAI: In view of recent uncertainties due to surge in COVID cases, Air India is offering ONE FREE CHANGE of date or flight number or sector for all domestic tickets (098) with confirmed travel on/before 31.03.22."

The aviation sector has started to suffer again as Covid cases are beginning to rise across the country. In a similar move, IndiGo airlines also waived fees for all its passengers as it canceled about 20% of flights in view of the Covid situation.

In its official statement, IndiGo said, "Owing to the increasing number of Omicron infections, large numbers of IndiGo customers are changing their travel plans. In response to customer needs, IndiGo is waiving change fees and is offering free changes for all new and existing bookings made up to January 31, for flights up to March 31, 2022. With the reduced demand, we will also be selectively withdrawing some of our flights from service."

