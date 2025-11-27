Air India Express, having Mohammed Siraj in passengers' list, cancelled due to unforeseen operational reasons Mohammed Siraj had shared a social media post, expressing his 'frustration' over the delay of the Air India Express IX 2884 from Guwahati to Hyderabad. The flight was eventually cancelled due to unforeseen operations reasons, the Air India Express confirmed.

New Delhi:

Air India Express IX 2884 flight, which had Mohammed Siraj as one of the passengers, has been cancelled due to unforseen opearational reasons, the Air India Express confirmed on Thursday.

Siraj took to social media late Wednesday evening to express his disappointment over the flight delay. "Air India flight no IX 2884 from Guwahati to Hyderabad was supposed to take off at 7.25 however there has been no communication from the airline and after repeatedly following up, they have just delayed the flight with no proper reasoning. This has been really frustrating and this is the basic ask by every passenger. Flight delayed by 4 hours and still no update has left us stranded. Worst airline experience. I really would would not advise anyone to take this flight if they can’t take a stand," Siraj wrote on a post on the social media platform X.

Meanwhile, the airline apologised to Siraj over the delay and confirmed that the flight was indeed cancelled. "We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused, Mr Siraj. We regret to inform you that the flight has been cancelled due to unforeseen operational reasons. Our team at the airport is actively assisting all guests with the necessary arrangements. We understand how difficult this situation is, and we truly appreciate your patience and understanding. Please be assured that our team will continue to keep you updated and extend all possible support," the airline said in its response.

Siraj was part of the Indian team for the recently-concluded Test series between India and South Africa, which the Men in Blue lost 0-2 on Wednesday. Siraj took two wickets in the first innings of the second Test at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, taking 2/106 in his 35 overs. The speedster went wicketless in the second innings after bowling five overs for 19 runs. India were humbled down by 408 runs, their biggest margin of loss in Test cricket in Guwahati as the hosts lost the series 0-2 at home.

Several Air India Express flights have been cancelled in the recent times. Recently, a Mangaluru-Dammam flight was cancelled after being postponed. Another Air India Express flight from Dubai to Mangaluru, having 110 passengers, was cancelled before take off due to a technical issue earlier this month.