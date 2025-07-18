Air India crash: Tata Group sets up Rs 500 crore trust for Ahmedabad AI-171 tragedy victims Tata Sons and Tata Trusts have jointly committed Rs 500 crore to the memorial trust, with each contributing Rs 250 crore. This fund will support ex-gratia payments, medical treatment for the injured, and the rebuilding of the hostel infrastructure damaged in the accident.

New Delhi:

Tata Sons, owner of Air India, on Friday announced the formation of a public charitable trust dedicated to supporting the victims of the tragic flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed 260 lives on 12 June. In a statement, Tata Sons said the trust, named 'The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust', will focus on offering immediate and long-term support to the families of the deceased, those injured in the accident, and others directly or indirectly affected. The trust is registered in Mumbai and aims to serve as a lasting tribute to the victims.

Support for first responders and relief personnel

Apart from assisting victims and their families, the trust will also extend aid to first responders, medical professionals, disaster relief workers, social workers, and government personnel involved in the emergency response. Tata Sons acknowledged the vital role played by these individuals in the aftermath of the crash and stated that the trust would work to alleviate any trauma or distress they may have experienced.

Tata Sons and Tata Trusts have jointly committed Rs 500 crore to the memorial trust, with each contributing Rs 250 crore. This fund will support ex-gratia payments, medical treatment for the injured, and the rebuilding of the hostel infrastructure damaged in the accident.

Who will head the trust?

The trust will be overseen by a five-member Board of Trustees. Initially, two trustees have been appointed: S Padmanabhan, a Tata veteran, and Sidharth Sharma, General Counsel at Tata Sons. The remaining members will be appointed shortly.

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash

The devastating accident claimed the lives of 241 of the 242 people on board, along with 19 individuals on the ground. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is conducting the probe, released a preliminary report stating that both fuel switches were moved to the “cutoff” position just moments after takeoff. The Boeing 787 aircraft suffered an engine stall within three seconds of leaving the tarmac.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran had earlier pledged Rs 1 crore to the families of each victim and promised assistance in reconstructing the damaged B.J. Medical College hostel. Friday’s statement reaffirmed this promise and detailed the financial scope of the initiative.

The trust will commence work following registration with tax authorities and the completion of necessary operational formalities.