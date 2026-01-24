Air India cancels flights to New York and Newark on January 25-26 due to winter storm According to Air India, the storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall to New York, New Jersey, and surrounding areas from early Sunday morning through Monday. The airline said this could significantly affect flight operations.

Air India has announced the cancellation of all flights to and from New York and Newark on January 25 and 26. The move comes ahead of a severe winter storm expected to hit the US East Coast. The airline operates daily flights from Delhi and Mumbai to New York, and daily services from Delhi to Newark. Mumbai to Newark flights run on selected days.

Severe winter weather forecast

According to Air India, the storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall to New York, New Jersey, and surrounding areas from early Sunday morning through Monday. The airline said this could significantly affect flight operations. "In view of the safety, well-being and convenience of our passengers and crew, all Air India flights to and from New York and Newark have been cancelled on 25 and 26 January," the airline posted on X.

The winter storm has already caused widespread disruptions across the US. Thousands of flights have been cancelled, and airlines are preparing for further interruptions. Air India stated that dedicated teams will provide assistance to passengers affected by the cancellations.

Authorities urge caution

The US National Weather Service (NWS) has advised the public to take the storm seriously. Moderate to major impacts are expected across the Central US and Northeast through the weekend, potentially affecting travel, power, and daily activities.

Air India issue travel advisories after Iran airspace closure

This comes days after Air India announced disruptions to several of their international routes after Iran abruptly closed its airspace. The shutdown came at a time when protests against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei have intensified and tensions with the United States continue to escalate.

In a post on X, Air India warned passengers about delays on flights that normally pass through the region and possible cancellations where rerouting is not feasible.

"Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace and in view of the safety of our passengers, Air India flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing, which may lead to delays. Some Air India flights where currently rerouting is not possible are being cancelled," the airline said. The airline urged passengers to verify their flight status before travelling to the airport. "Safety of our passengers and crew remain top priority," it added.