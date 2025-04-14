AIMPLB urges peaceful protests against Waqf Amendment Act, demands justice for West Bengal violence victims The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has urged the Muslim community to hold peaceful and lawful protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. The Board condemned the killing of three Muslim youths during protests in West Bengal and demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation for each victim's family.

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has appealed to Muslims across the country to protest peacefully and within legal bounds against the recently enacted Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. The Board also condemned the deaths of three Muslim youths during demonstrations in West Bengal and demanded accountability and compensation from the state government.

The AIMPLB has strongly criticised the Waqf Amendment Act, calling it a threat to the autonomy of Muslim religious and cultural institutions such as mosques, madrasas, and graveyards. The Board described the law as unconstitutional and an infringement on community rights. It has urged Muslims to raise their voice against the Act through structured and lawful means, under the leadership of recognised organisations.

Call for discipline and caution

The AIMPLB has issued a clear advisory asking community members to avoid staging protests in states where the administrative or political climate may not be in their favour. It has stressed that no demonstrations should be held unless called by the Board or any major Muslim body. The emphasis, it said, must be on peaceful and disciplined mobilisation.

Demand for action in West Bengal

The Board has also highlighted recent violence in West Bengal, alleging that three Muslim youths lost their lives due to police action during protests related to the Act. It has demanded that the state government initiate action against the responsible officers and grant compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the deceased. The AIMPLB emphasised that such incidents highlight the need for accountability and justice in maintaining communal harmony.

Nationwide mobilisation

As part of its broader campaign, the AIMPLB has outlined plans for a series of peaceful protests across the country. These include sit-ins and demonstrations in major cities such as Patna and Vijayawada, aimed at raising awareness about the implications of the Waqf Amendment Bill and advocating for its repeal . The Board has called on all members of the Muslim community to participate in these efforts in a disciplined and lawful manner.​