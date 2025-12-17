Zero wait at toll plazas: Govt to roll out AI-based digital collection technology across India by 2026-end Union Minister Nitin Gadkari informed the Rajya Sabha that these technologies will eliminate wait time at toll plazas for commuters.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that the multi-lane free flow (MLFF) toll system and AI-driven highway management technology will be implemented across the country by the end of 2026, eliminating waiting time at toll plazas for commuters.

Replying to supplementary questions during Question Hour, Gadkari said the new technology will be entirely AI-based and will allow vehicles to pass through toll points without any wait at the toll plazas. He said the initiative would help save fuel worth around Rs 1,500 crore annually and increase government revenue by nearly Rs 6,000 crore.

People will not have to stop at toll plaza: Gadkari

"The multi-lane free flow toll (MLFF) is a very good facility. Earlier, we had to pay at the toll, and it would take 3 to 10 minutes; then, due to FastTag, the time has come down to 60 seconds or less. Our income has increased by at least Rs 5,000 crore. After MLFF came, replacing FastTag, cars can now cross the toll at a maximum of 80 km per hour, and no one will be stopped at the toll," he said in the House.

"Our attempt is to make it to zero minutes, and this would involve number plate recognition through satellite with AI and FastTag," he added.

"By 2026, we will complete this work 100 per cent, and once this task is complete, our income will help save Rs 1,500 crore, and our income will further rise by another Rs 6,000 crore, and toll theft will end. There will be no problems, and people will not have to stop at the toll plaza," Gadkari told the members.

Govt only responsible for national highways

He said the new technology will certainly help people, and travel time will certainly be reduced.

The minister said the government was, however, only responsible for national highways and not state highways or city roads. But, many times on social media, there are problems on state and city roads and are dubbed as if they happened on national highways, he said.

"We are trying to make the system transparent and corruption-free," the minister told members.

