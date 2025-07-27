Ahmedabad: Class 10 girl jumps to death from school building, probe on The Ahmedabad Police have filed a case of accidental death under Section 194 and launched an investigation. ACP HM Kansagra of the B Division stated that CCTV footage is being closely examined and statements are being recorded from the girl's friends.

Ahmedabad :

A 15-year-old girl studying in Class 10 died allegedly after jumping from the fourth floor of her school building in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The incident occurred during the school’s recess when the girl suddenly climbed the railing in the lobby and jumped before anyone could intervene. She was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital but succumbed to her injuries during treatment, police said.

Police register case, probe underway

The Ahmedabad Police have registered a case of accidental death under Section 194 and initiated an investigation. ACP HM Kansagra of the B Division confirmed that CCTV footage is being reviewed and statements are being taken from the girl’s friends, classmates, and teachers to determine what led to the incident.

“During the break, she was walking in the lobby of the fourth floor where her class was, and suddenly jumped. She was admitted to a private hospital in a critical condition but was declared dead during treatment,” Kansagra told ANI. “We are speaking to her friends and class teacher, and the CCTV footage is under examination. The statement of the girl’s father has been recorded,” he added.

Family in shock, CCTV footage surfaces

The victim’s family is reportedly in deep shock following her sudden death. Initial investigation reveals that the girl had been irregular in school and had missed several classes recently, though the exact reason behind her suicide remains unknown.

CCTV footage of the tragic incident has surfaced online, showing the girl walking alone in the lobby while other students pass by. Moments later, she climbs the railing and jumps. The hallway quickly descends into chaos as students and teachers are seen reacting with shock and disbelief.