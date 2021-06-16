UP: 3 children killed as wall collapses in Agra's Kagarol; several others injured

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/TWITTER Wall collapse incident in Agra's Kagarol claims lives of 3 children

In a tragic accident, three children lost their lives while others sustained injuries after a wall collapsed in Agra's Kagarol on Tuesday. The deceased include two girls and a boy, aged between 3 and 8. After the incident, locals tried to rescue the people trapped in the debris.

On getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot and admitted all the members trapped in the debris to a hospital where doctors declared three children dead. Injured are undergoing treatment.

"Three children died, while others injured after a wall collapsed in Kagarol. Two girls and a boy (between 3-8 years old) were brought dead at the hospital. Injured are being treated. Total 9 people were trapped," Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said.

(With ANI inputs)

