With five new COVID-19 cases, the number of positive cases in Agra mounted to 892 on Sunday. With these new patients, the number of active cases now stands at 63, while 788 patients have so far recovered from the infection and returned home, District Magistrate P. N. Singh said. Two more deaths were reported till Saturday evening as the number of total deaths reached 41.

The recovery rate was reported to be 88.34 per cent.

