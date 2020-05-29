Image Source : PTI Agra reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 882

With seven new COVID-19 cases, the number of positive cases in Agra mounted to 882 on Thursday. With these new patients, the number of active cases now stands at 70, while 774 patients have so far recovered from the infection and returned home, District Magistrate P. N. Singh said. A total of 12,772 samples has been taken and the city now has 38 containment zones, he said.

The number of deaths from the deadly virus in Agra stands at 38, after three more deaths reported till late Thursday evening

In the two jails located in the city, so far 1,900 inmates had been screened.

In Firozabad, the recent uptrend continued with seven new cases added, bringing the district's tally to 238.

Meanwhile, the district administration has begun extensive deliberations with the market associations and public representatives to give a final shape to the post-lockdown plan for easing restrictions.

(With IANS Inputs)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage