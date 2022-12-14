Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Agnipath scheme: Delhi HC asks govt to justify different pay scale for 'Agniveers' and regular soldiers

Agnipath scheme: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Center to explain why the Indian Army's 'Agniveers' and regular sepoys (soldiers) have different pay scales while having similar job profiles.

The central government's legal representative argued that 'Agniveer' is a different cadre from the normal cadre of the armed services, but the high court disagreed, stating that the question of work and responsibility, not the job description, should be addressed. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati was representing the Centre.

"If the job profile is the same, then how do you justify different pay? A lot will depend on the job profile. Get instructions on this and put it on an affidavit," a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad stated.

Meanwhile, Bhati responded that the 'Agniveer' cadre is separate from the regular cadre, their terms and conditions and responsibilities are also different from sepoys (soldiers). According to her, the responsibility can't be the same and even the work of Agniveers and the general cadre is not the same.

"Agniveer cadre has been created as a separate cadre. It will not be counted as a regular service. After serving as an Agniveer for four years, if he or she volunteers and is found fit then his journey in the regular cadre begins," Bhati submitted.

She said for the first time, young girls are being taken in the armed forces as Agniveers. When a counsel for one of the petitioners said it was being done without a medical test, the bench shot back, "Don't you think you should welcome this step? Girls are also coming in this, it is a welcome step."

The Centre defends Agnipath scheme

Defending its Agnipath scheme, the Centre said a large amount of study has gone into this policy and it was not a decision which was taken lightly and the Union of India was mindful and cognisant of the situation.

The Central government, which was responding to a batch of petitions challenging its Agnipath scheme, said it was working on the scheme which will enhance the morale of the youth and also on skill mapping of Agniveers.

The Additional Solicitor General said Indian armed forces are the most professional armed forces in the world and they should be given much bigger leeway when they are taking such big policy decisions.

Bhati said numerous consultations, both internal and external, were carried out during the past two years and a number of meetings and consultations over many hours have also been held with the stakeholders.

What is the 'Agnipath Scheme'?

The Agnipath scheme, unveiled on June 14, lays out rules for the recruitment of youths in the armed forces. According to these rules, those between 17-and-a-half and 21 years of age are eligible to apply and they would be inducted for a four-year tenure. The scheme allows 25 per cent of them to be granted regular service subsequently. After the scheme was unveiled, protests erupted in several states against the scheme. Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

The bench, which concluded hearing arguments on pleas directly challenging the Agnipath scheme, will continue hearing on Thursday submission on those petitions concerning the recruitment processes for the armed forces under certain previous advertisements.

(With PTI inputs)

