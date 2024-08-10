Agnipath scheme: Debunking myths surrounding Agniveer recruitment

Follow us on Image Source : MANISH PRASAD Recruits getting training for the armed forces

The Agnipath Scheme, introduced by the Government of India in 2022, is aimed at transforming the recruitment process in the Indian Armed Forces, including the Indian Navy. This scheme, which recruits personnel under the term "Agniveers" has been a subject of extensive debate and speculation. It has been subjected to political bickering and public scrutiny during the recent General Elections and the debate gained greater (at times unwanted) traction in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament. Various myths and misconceptions have emerged around its implementation, impact, and long-term implications. The Agniveers have been called ‘labourers’ and the adequacy of training and operational effectiveness of the armed forces has been questioned. The perks and honour extended to the fallen and support to the families have been brought under a magnifying lens. An imaginative story is being painted about the militarisation of the society, claiming jobs in security post the engagement period. The following points shall help demystify these myths and provide a clear understanding of the Agnipath Scheme in the context of the Indian Navy.

Training and Operational Effectiveness

The Indian Navy recruits 10th and 12th-qualified youth as Agniveers. They undergo basic training at INS Chilka (Odisha) and subsequently attend professional courses at various training schools of the Navy, spread across the country. The Agniveers are attached to afloat platforms for sea exposure and later deployed for duties in ships, air squadrons and shore establishments. Training imparted in the Navy is based on the proficiency required to handle the assigned tasks in a supervised/ independent role. While one tends to highlight the reduction in initial training by 2-4 weeks, it is effectively offset by providing a hands-on learning experience utilising scientific methods (simulators, VR training labs), improved intake quality and enhanced knowledge levels, attributable to the growing quality of our school education. Agniveers are currently performing the same tasks as the erstwhile junior sailors with the same length of service and a recent field survey has indicated that they are a highly enthusiastic, competitive and technologically adept force.



The Agnipath Scheme, with its structured approach to training, performance evaluation, and post-service support, stands to benefit the Indian Navy (and the Agniveers), fostering a robust and dynamic force prepared for future challenges. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Israeli military actions and Houthi activities in the maritime domain have amply highlighted the emergence of hybrid warfare as a revolution in military affairs. Agniveers as a technically sound human capital, are ably suited to understand, absorb, and implement the technical advancements and place the navy on the right pedestal in executing the facets of hybrid warfare.



The debate surrounding a dip in operational effectiveness owing to shorter engagement periods and reduced training appears misplaced. Several global navies have similar models and continue to be proficient and potent maritime forces. The United States Navy has reserves operating alongside the regular forces and as per official data there are ‘45345 Selected Reserves, 10084 Training and Administration of Reserve, and 48618 Individual Ready Reserve (combined strength of over 100000)’. The Republic of Singapore Navy has the National Service (NS) or the conscription, where the NS Men (that’s how they are called) serve for two years. The NS Men are an integral part of all units – operational included and the platforms are actively engaged in protecting the maritime interests of Singapore. For the Indian Navy, the Agnipath Scheme stands to lower the age profile and generate a fit and potent force, which has been an outstanding recommendation of several studies.

Emoluments and Military Honour



The Agniveers receive a fixed monthly pay of Rs 30000/- in the first year, which is gradually increased annually to Rs 40000/- in the fourth year. On completion of the four-year engagement period, 25% of the Agniveers are retained in the Navy. The retainment is exercised based on performance evaluation during the engagement period and would accrue highly motivated and qualified sailors to the navy. The retained sailors undergo further training and gain hands-on experience to be entrusted with the operation or maintenance of potent weapon systems, complex machinery and electronics. They receive pay and allowances applicable to regular sailors in the Navy.



The Agniveers released from the service would receive about Rs 11 lakhs in the form of Seva Nidhi Package which includes a fixed contribution by the Agniveers, an equal contribution by the Government of India and the interest on the full amount. In the unfortunate event of loss of life during the service, the family of Agniveers receives Rs 48 lakhs as part of the life insurance cover (non-contributory), Rs 44 lakhs as ex-gratia (subject to the nature of death as decided by an inquiry) and a component of Seva Nidhi Package. The Agniveers are extended full military honours during the funeral, which is identical to the military honours extended to all naval personnel. To render funeral assistance and process payment of emoluments in a time-bound manner, dedicated teams from the navy visit the family members of Agniveers.

Upskilling and Career Opportunities

The Indian Navy under the Agnipath Scheme, has signed several Memorandums of Understanding and put in place robust post-service support systems for Agniveers which include skill development programs, financial packages, educational opportunities and certifications, that can aid in career transitions into other government jobs or civilian employment. The job roles/ skill sets of Agniveers, while being trained and deployed with the navy, have been mapped with the National Trade Certificate, in coordination with the Director General of Training in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.



The government’s focus on upskilling and reintegration aims to ensure that Agniveers have a secure and promising future even after the engagement period. Guaranteed reservations for lateral absorption have been announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Railways. The Ministry of Finance has offered soft loans for self-employment and the Indian industry has also announced plans for absorption of Agniveers. Several State Governments have announced reservations and relaxation in eligibility criteria for recruiting ex-Agniveers.

Integration into the Society

As said by the Greek philosopher Heraclitus, “there is nothing permanent except change”. It is a question of ‘how’ and not ‘if’ the Agniveers would integrate into the society. The first batch of Agniveers would transition into other Government or civil jobs from 2026 and our society will accept them, just like the regular sailors – as it is the Uniform that is respected and not mere years of service. The Agniveers would be a highly skilled and disciplined force that would enhance the strength of the reserves of the country. Their absorption into the Central Armed Police Forces and corporate jobs would enable good synergy and a better understanding of the role of the Indian Armed Forces, which would in turn contribute to national security.



While the Agnipath Scheme introduces a new recruitment model, it does not undermine the traditional values and ethos of the Indian Navy. Agniveers are imbibed with the same values of duty, honour and courage that have been the hallmark of the highest traditions of the Indian Navy. They are fellow shipmates and together – the navy aims to ensure the ‘powder is dry’ and achieve ‘operational excellence’. As a cricket aficionado would forever debate the growing relevance of T-20 over the Test format, the debate on the Agnipath scheme would continue partly attributable to human resistance to change. The critics will continue to question the changes the Navy has embarked upon, but, these inputs offer us valuable feedback, enable us to make course corrections and allow us to sail across the oceans.



The Agnipath Scheme represents a significant shift in the recruitment and management of personnel in the Indian Navy. By addressing the myths and misconceptions surrounding the scheme, it becomes clear that the initiative is designed to enhance the operational capabilities of the Navy while providing young Indians with meaningful opportunities for service and career development. While the debates, be it in political circles, media houses, and multiple fora continue to question the scheme – the Indian Navy continues to operate under the ‘ends-ways-means’ conundrum and remains poised in its mission to be a ‘Preferred Security Partner – operating under the ambit of a well-defined maritime doctrine and maritime security strategy – through its potent platforms and capable human capital’. The Indian Navy remains focused on being a Combat-Ready, Credible, Cohesive, and Future Proof Force to counter the maritime security challenges emerging due to uncertain geo-strategic situations in IOR and beyond.

