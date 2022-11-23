India successfully conducts training launch of Agni-3 Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. India carries successful training launch of Agni-3 missile.

Agni-3 missile launch: India has carried out a successful training launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-3 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha today (November 23).

The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command. The launch was carried out for a predetermined range and validated all operational parameters of the system.

Meanwhile, the Indian Space Research Organisation will launch PSLV-C54/ EOS-06 mission with Oceansat-3 and eight nano satellites, including one from Bhutan, on board from Sriharikota spaceport on November 26.

Asked about the passengers aboard the rocket, a senior ISRO official told PTI on Sunday: "EOS-06 (Oceansat-3) plus eight nano satellites (BhutanSat, 'Anand' from Pixxel, Thybolt two numbers from Dhruva Space, and Astrocast - four numbers from Spaceflight USA).

