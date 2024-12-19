After BJP, now Congress MPs file police complaint over 'misbehaviour' with Mallikarjun Kharge

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress MPs file police complaint over 'misbehaviour' with Mallikarjun Kharge.

A delegation of Congress MPs on Thursday filed a police complaint over alleged misbehaviour with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The complaint from the Congress comes shortly after BJP leader Anurag Thakur said that the party has filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Rahul Gandhi for assault and incitement.

"We have filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Rahul Gandhi for assault and incitement. We have mentioned in detail the incident that happened today outside Makar Dwar, where NDA MPs were protesting peacefully... We have given a complaint under Sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131 and 351. Section 109 is attempt to murder, Section 117 is voluntary causing grievous hurt," BJP MP Anurag Thakur said.

The delegation of Congress MPs, including Digvijaya Singh, Mukul Wasnik, Rajiv Shukla and Pramod Tiwari, filed the complaint visiting the station in person, the officer said.

A delegation of BJP leaders was still inside New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla's office there, when the Congress leaders came with their complaint and were asked to wait inside the ACP's room.

A senior officer said police have received the complaint and are looking into it. "Eighty-four-year-old Dalit leader Mallikarjun Kharge was pushed and misbehaved with. We have come here to file a complaint against this act," Tiwari told the media at the station.

Earlier in the day, a face-off between the opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar injured former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi.

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing the senior member, a charge the Congress leader rejected. The Congress also claimed that BJP MPs pushed its chief Mallikarjun Kharge and "physically manhandled" the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress MPs asked him to order an investigation into the incident.