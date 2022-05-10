Confident, AFSPA will soon be revoked from Assam: Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Assam.

Highlights Union Home Minister Amit Shah confident said AFSPA will soon be revoked from Assam

Amit Shah is in Assam to attend Himanta Biswa Sarma-led govt's first anniversary celebrations

Amit Shah presented the 'President's Colour' to Assam Police at a ceremony in Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a 3-day Assam visit, on Tuesday confidently said that Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) will soon be revoked from the state.

Earlier today, Amit Shah presented the 'President's Colour' to Assam Police at a ceremony in Guwahati, and also interacted with the officers and personnel of the force.

He addressed a public rally to mark the completion of one year in office of the Sarma-led dispensation.

Shah arrived in Assam late on Sunday and was received at the Guwahati airport by Sarma and other senior state BJP.

The home minister visited the Mankachar border outpost of the BSF on Monday morning and interacted with the officials posted there.

He also laid the foundation and took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for CENWOSTO-II (Central Workshop and Stores) for Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF) at Kelenchi in Tamulpur district.

Shah inaugurated the Census office at Amingaon in Kamrup district, and the Superspeciality Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

ALSO READ | Anti-encroachment drive: Bulldozers roll into South Delhi's New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri

ALSO READ | 'Innocent Hindus' being framed by Delhi Police in Jahangirpuri violence case: VHP

Latest India News