Aerocity set to become India's largest multimodal transit hub | Check full details here Beyond its expanding transport infrastructure, Aerocity is rapidly emerging as a benchmark for next-generation urban development. At the heart of this transformation is Bharti Real Estate’s Worldmark project.

New Delhi:

The upcoming Delhi–Gurugram–Shahjahanpur–Neemrana–Behror (SNB) Namo Bharat corridor is poised to transform regional connectivity across the National Capital Region. Developed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the 106-kilometre semi-high-speed rail line will connect Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Rajasthan, featuring 16 state-of-the-art stations.

Seamless integration of rail, road, metro, and air travel

A crucial highlight of this corridor is the Aerocity Namo Bharat station, strategically located near the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Designed to integrate air, metro, road, and rail systems, the station will anchor Aerocity as the heart of India’s largest multimodal transport network.

Of the total route, 71 kilometres will be elevated and 35 kilometres underground, ensuring fast, smooth, and efficient travel. The corridor’s interoperable design will allow passengers to transfer seamlessly between the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut, Delhi–Gurugram–SNB, and Delhi–Panipat–Karnal routes without changing trains.

A major leap in regional mobility

According to Puneet Vats, CPRO of NCRTC, the operational Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut corridor has already revolutionized regional travel, cutting travel time between Delhi and Meerut to under an hour. “A similar transformation is expected with the upcoming corridors,” he said, adding that Aerocity’s strategic location will make it the region’s largest transit hub.

Golden line to boost metro-airport link

In parallel, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is constructing the Golden Line, a 25.82-kilometre driverless corridor connecting Tughlaqabad to IGI Airport’s Terminal 1. Scheduled for completion by March 2026, the line will offer interchange facilities with the Airport Express Line, Yellow Line (Chhatarpur), and Violet Line (Tughlaqabad), further enhancing Aerocity’s connectivity.

Aerocity emerging as a global business destination

Beyond transport, Aerocity is also evolving into a model for urban development. Bharti Real Estate’s Worldmark project- a Global Business District combining premium offices, retail, and leisure- spans over 20 million square feet developed in four phases. Worldmark 1.0 is operational, Worldmark 2.0 is nearing completion, and the Mall at Worldmark is scheduled for 2027. Phases 3.0 and 4.0 will follow between 2027 and 2032.

SK Sayal, MD and CEO of Bharti Real Estate, emphasised that connectivity, accessibility, and integrated infrastructure define modern business districts. “Aerocity is setting new benchmarks on all fronts,” he said, noting its unmatched integration of air, road, metro, and rail systems.

Gateway to a smarter NCR

With Namo Bharat corridors nearing final approval and construction activities underway, Aerocity stands on the brink of becoming the most connected and dynamic node in the National Capital Region. The seamless fusion of transport and business infrastructure marks a major step toward a smarter, more sustainable NCR mobility ecosystem.