Acharya Pramod Krishnam meets PM Modi, presents progress report on Shri Kalki Dham Acharya Pramod Krishnam soon took to social media, his words brimming with heartfelt elation as he tagged PM Modi, calling the encounter the pinnacle of "saubhagya"—life's greatest fortune.

New Delhi:

Kalki Dhaam Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam, the revered spiritual leader, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside his chamber in the Parliament on Friday (December 12). Acharya Pramod submitted an extensive progress report on the construction of Kalki Dham to PM Modi. The update included detailed charts showcasing key milestones—the near-completion of the grand spires, the innovative Kalki Katha pavilion prepared for its global unveiling, and plans for a large ashram capable of accommodating thousands.

As tokens of gratitude, Acharya Pramod offered 'prasad'—from the world's first 'Kalki Katha', blessed sweets infused with the essence of the sacred narrative—and an 'ang-vastram', a ceremonial shawl embroidered with symbols of prosperity and protection. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received these gifts with his characteristic warmth, acknowledging the temple's role in preserving India's spiritual heritage while fostering national pride.

A meeting that echoes eternity

Acharya Pramod Krishnam later shared his profound joy on social media, tagging Narendra Modi and PMO India, describing it as the highest "saubhagya" (fortune) of his life. For devotees, it signals divine endorsement for Kalki Dham's mission to inspire moral renewal in turbulent times. As construction hurtles toward inauguration, this parliamentary blessing reaffirms the temple's destiny as a lighthouse for humanity.

Sanctity of Kalki Dham: A beacon of prophecy

In the sacred town of Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, rises Kalki Dham—a monumental temple complex dedicated to Lord Kalki, the tenth and final avatar of Vishnu prophesied in ancient Hindu scriptures to usher in a new era of righteousness. Led by Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam, this ambitious project isn't just a place of worship; it's envisioned as a global spiritual hub. Featuring the world's first "Kalki Katha" narrative exhibit, intricate carvings of divine prophecies, and modern facilities for pilgrims, Kalki Dham symbolises India's blend of timeless faith and contemporary vision. Construction has progressed rapidly, drawing devotees from across the world who see it as a fulfillment of ancient predictions.