Aayu & Sehat Sathi: Rajasthan govt launches new app to battle coronavirus

The Rajasthan government has partnered with healthcare startup MedCords to launch an 24*7 online consultation and medicine delivery to people of Rajasthan as the state battles the COVID-19 outbreak. The app, which will be called 'Aayu & Sehat Sathi app', will help over 68 million people of Rajasthan, the government has claimed.

The initiative is operational in Kota, Udaipur, Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Ajmer, Pali and Jaipur. As per the official press release, the operation will be fully rolled out in the entire state by the end of this week.

The app is currently helping over 10,000 patients per day with consultations and is providing home delivery of medicines through its Sehat Sathi network.

"We are committed to ensuring that no individual's health suffers due to a lack of public transportation during the lockdown in Kota.

We are confident and positive with our association with MedCords that will enable us to penetrate rural and remote areas and provide effective healthcare delivery during the lockdown. They have been excellent so far, managed to resolve both the issues of consultations and medicine delivery to doorstep," said Shri Om Kasera, District Collector Kota said.

Shreyans Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of MedCords said, "Currently, 50% of the cases, especially from the grassroots, are coming from outside Rajasthan, and we will be more than happy to support with our technology to every State to help them contain Coronavirus and help people get essential medicines easily.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage