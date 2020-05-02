Aarogya Setu app is a powerful companion to protect people: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad/PTI

Aarogya Setu is a powerful companion which protects people, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said in his response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who raised doubts over the coronavirus tracker app.

Gandhi, in a tweet, alleged that the app was outsourced to a private operator "with no institutional oversight" while also raising concerns over data security and privacy. Prasad, however, rejected the claims and said that the app was not outsourced to any private operator. Aarogya Setu is now appreciated globally, the minister said as he simultaneously took a jibe at the Congress leader for "outsourcing his tweets".

Aarogya Setu is now being appreciated globally. The App is NOT outsourced to any private operator.

Mr. Gandhi really high time that you stop outsourcing your tweets to your cronies who do not understand India. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) May 2, 2020

"The Arogya Setu app, is a sophisticated surveillance system, outsourced to a pvt operator, with no institutional oversight - raising serious data security & privacy concerns. Technology can help keep us safe; but fear must not be leveraged to track citizens without their consent," Gandhi's tweet read.

Prasad said the Aarogya Setu app has a robust data security architecture. "Those who indulged in surveillance all their lives, won't know how tech can be leveraged for good," the minister further swiped at Gandhi.

Aarogya Setu is a powerful companion which protects people. It has a robust data security architecture.

Those who indulged in surveillance all their lives, won’t know how tech can be leveraged for good! https://t.co/t8ThXmddcS — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) May 2, 2020

