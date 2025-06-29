AAP suspends Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap for five years citing indiscipline The decision was taken by the AAP's Political Affairs Committee (PAC), citing involvement in anti-party activities and breach of party discipline.

Amritsar:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday took major disciplinary action against its Punjab MLA from Amritsar North and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, suspending him from the party for five years.

The decision was taken by the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC), citing involvement in anti-party activities and breach of party discipline.

Remarks on vigilance action trigger suspension

Kunwar Vijay Pratap's suspension came shortly after he publicly questioned the AAP government's handling of the vigilance case against senior Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia. In a post on social media, the suspended MLA shared a video of Majithia’s wife confronting a vigilance team during a raid, raising concerns about the manner of the operation.

In the post, Vijay Pratap said, “When Majithia ji was in jail, Mann Sahab didn’t get any investigation done. No questioning took place. He was allowed to get bail.” He further criticised the early morning raid on Majithia’s house, stating, “Every family has dignity, be it of a politician, actor, rich, poor, friend, or foe. Barging into someone’s home early in the morning like this is wrong and unethical.”

Party reaffirms zero tolerance on drug issue

AAP, defending its stance, said that the party remains committed to taking strict action against drug-related crimes, which it views as a core ideological commitment.

“There is no place in the party for anyone who tries to create obstacles in the path of this fight,” the party said in a statement.

'Unethical use of power must be called out,' says MLA

Kunwar Vijay Pratap also alleged that the police and vigilance departments were being misused by successive governments for political purposes. “Every government has used the police and vigilance departments for its own benefit, but the truth is, no one has ever truly gained from doing so,” he remarked, further deepening the rift between him and the AAP leadership.

His suspension marks a significant move by AAP as it sends a stern message against dissent within party ranks, particularly on sensitive issues such as drug enforcement in Punjab.