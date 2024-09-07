Aap Ki Adalat: Prashant Kishor calls Tejashwi 9th fail, says 'He has everything but wisdom'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prashant Kishor lambasts Tejashwi Yadav in Aap Ki Adalat

In the latest episode of the iconic TV show, 'Aap Ki Adalat' hosted by India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, poll strategist and Jan Suraaj Party co-ordinator Prashant Kishor on Saturday slammed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and reiterated his statement calling him '9th fail'. He also said that Tejaswi Yadav has everything, caste, power, money but lacks wisdom.

When asked about why he calls Tejshwi 9th fail, Kishor said that he speaks the reality. "I do not believe that only educated people have wisdom, often people fail to get proper education because of financial, and social incapability. But, someone whose father (Lalu Yadav) and mother (Rabri Devi) served as the chief ministers of the state, failed to pass class 9 shows their lack of seriousness regarding education," Kishor said.

When Rajat Sharma questioned Tejaswi's taunt of calling him 'over-educated', Kishore sarcastically took a dig at the RJD leader and said "At least he accepts, I am educated." "My father was no PM or CM, I got my education from a government school in Bihar. But significant people take my advice because of blessings of Saraswati on me," Kishore said. Moreover, he said, "I have nothing but wisdom, while Tejashwi Yadav has everything but wisdom."

'Rahul has to go long way': Kishor

On the prospects of Gandhi emerging as a strong alternative to PM Modi, he said that the Congress leader still has to go miles, adding that Gandhi has established himself as the leader of Congress but has a long way to go to become the leader of the country. He said that winning 99 seats is one thing, but winning 250 to 260 seats is another. He elucidated his opinion by drawing parallels from Indira Gandhi. He gave an analogy about 1977 when then PM Indira Gandhi lost the Lok Sabha elections and Congress was reduced to 154 seats which is more than what Congress won under Rahul Gandhi in the 2024 elections. However, talking about the Congress party, he said, "Rahul should get the credit for bringing a revival of Congress."

'Opposition more cohesive now,' says Prashant Kishor

On the question of opposition, the poll strategist said, "The opposition now seems to be appearing more cohesive as a unit. This is a good thing for democracy. At least Parliament is having good debates. ..We should applaud their efforts in setting their own narrative in a coordinated manner."

