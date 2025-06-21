Aap Ki Adalat: Owaisi mocks Shehbaz, says 'he was in swimming trunks when India hit 9 Pak air bases' Asaduddin Owaisi ridiculed Pakistan's ceasefire claims and slammed Donald Trump for taking credit, insisting India's decisions should come from its own leaders. He accused Pakistan of military theatrics and said it could never win a war against India.

New Delhi:

In a sharp and often humorous rebuke of Pakistan's claims surrounding the recent ceasefire with India, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi took on both US President Donald Trump and the Pakistani leadership. Speaking on Rajat Sharma’s popular TV show Aap Ki Adalat, Owaisi lashed out at what he called the “dramebaazi” (dramatics) of the Pakistani army and questioned why India's ceasefire decisions were being announced by foreign leaders instead of the Indian government.

Owaisi, a senior Indian parliamentarian and member of a recent all-party delegation that visited Islamic nations including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria, asserted that Pakistan has a history of peddling lies and manufacturing military theatrics. “Pakistan’s army chief once tried to fool his Prime Minister by showing a fake video of a Chinese military drill. They even had their Prime Minister pose on a tank for cameras, even though tanks weren’t used at all in this conflict,” Owaisi said.

'Pakistan will never win a war'

Referring to the recent violence in Poonch, he added that Pakistani shelling killed several civilians, including the imam of a mosque and two young girls. “Pakistan will never win a war with India — never in the future, Insha Allah (God willing),” Owaisi said firmly.

The 'swimming trunks' anecdote

In a lighter moment, Owaisi recounted a claim by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who allegedly said he was swimming in his trunks when he was informed that India had attacked nine air bases. “I was asked by a foreign journalist how it happened. I jokingly told him that before offering our Fajr (dawn) prayer, we chanted ‘Allahu Akbar’ and launched the attack,” Owaisi said with a chuckle.

Background: India-Pakistan ceasefire controversy

Tensions flared recently after former U.S. President Donald Trump claimed credit for brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, citing trade deals as leverage. Indian officials did not officially confirm such a role, leading to public confusion and political backlash. Owaisi criticised Trump’s lack of understanding and reiterated that India’s foreign policy decisions must come from its own leadership, not foreign heads of state.